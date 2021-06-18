Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.10. 14,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,249. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.