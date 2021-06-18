Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.89 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

