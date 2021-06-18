Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 5.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 118,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 212,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Planet Green news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,942,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

