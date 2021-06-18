Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $132,120.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $30.52 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.