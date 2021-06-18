Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PLRX stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

