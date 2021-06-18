Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $45.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

