Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.82.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $801,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

