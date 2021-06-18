Polkadot Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $20.46 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $21.46 or 0.00059977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00183836 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00877557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,840.17 or 1.00157333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,084,009,838 coins and its circulating supply is 953,285,681 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

