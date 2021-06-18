Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.19% of Pool worth $165,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $433.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,939. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $256.85 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

