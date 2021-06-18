Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,933 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pool were worth $44,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $436.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.46. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $256.85 and a 12-month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

