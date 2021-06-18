PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,155 shares of company stock worth $29,780,256. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRAH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

