PRIA Price Reaches $4.23 on Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $293,585.77 and approximately $3,889.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00011926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

