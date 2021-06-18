Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $148.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.87. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

