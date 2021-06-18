Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,669 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 72.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

