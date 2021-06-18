Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

