Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

