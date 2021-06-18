Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,113 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Radius Health worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $897.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

