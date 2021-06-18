Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

