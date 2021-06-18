Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

