Project Inverse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,969.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $674,836.01 and approximately $88,969.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

