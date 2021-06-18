Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.64

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 407128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $14,608,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

