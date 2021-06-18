Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

