Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $266.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

