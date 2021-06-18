Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,061.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 435,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,582,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22,600.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

APD opened at $299.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

