Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce sales of $8.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

PROV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

