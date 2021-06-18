Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,314 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

