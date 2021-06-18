Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,390.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,450.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.54 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

