Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,297 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

