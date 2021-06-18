Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $29,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $63,357,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

