Pundi X[new] One Day Volume Reaches $7.48 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $287.30 million and $7.48 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00136108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00183769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.33 or 1.00299734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

