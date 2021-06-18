Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3,481.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

