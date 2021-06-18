Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.81. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 5,981 shares.

Specifically, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

