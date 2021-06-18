Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of PMM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 31,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,281. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.