Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 313,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter worth $43,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.85 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

