Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Prime Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%.

WPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

WPG opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.