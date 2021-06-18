Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sabre Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

SABR stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. Sabre has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,116,000.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.