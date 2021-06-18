Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

