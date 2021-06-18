Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

