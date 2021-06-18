Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,503 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 339.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.37 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.