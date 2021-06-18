Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.