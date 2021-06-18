Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 24 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,494,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.61 and a 52-week high of $514.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

