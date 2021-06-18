Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.50 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.81 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

