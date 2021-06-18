Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 252,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Orange by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

