Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

