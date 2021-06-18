Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 1.9%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80. 41,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 104,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

