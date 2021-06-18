Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.