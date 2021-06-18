Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,751. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QUMU shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qumu by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 87.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

