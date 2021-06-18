RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 30,067 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.