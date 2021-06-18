Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rafael were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rafael during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $819.77 million, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 383.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

