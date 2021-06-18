Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

